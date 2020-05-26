SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced one new death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patient was a male in his 50s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 26. He was being treated at Memorial Medical Center.
Officials also announced, two new positive cases in the county. The county currently has had 338 positive test results with 4,856 negative. Of those positive 213 have recovered and 29 have died.
At this time 9 patients are being treated at local hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.