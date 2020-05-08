LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - One person and multiple pets lost their lives in a recent apartment fire.
Firefighters said they responded at 3:48 a.m. Thursday to an address at the coroner of Butler and Delevan streets in Lincoln. They discovered heavy smoke and went inside to find heavy fire.
During suppression efforts, crews said they found a deceased person in the back of the residence. They were unable to provide any details about the victim in a call with WAND-TV.
The pets killed in the fire include two dogs and six cats.
Authorities estimate the fire caused about $100,000 in damage. Flames damaged the entire apartment, responders said.
The fire remains under investigation Friday morning.
