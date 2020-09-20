REDBUD, Ill. (WAND) — One person has died after a helicopter crash in southwestern Illinois, according to authorities.
The helicopter crashed into a storage unit around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Red Bud, according Illinois State Police. Some units were damaged.
The pilot was the only person on board.
Illinois State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.
Red Bud is about 38 miles from St Louis.
