SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person was injured and a family dog died in a house fire in Springfield early Tuesday morning.
Springfield firefighters were called to the 2100 block of Pickett St. at 2 a.m.
Crews reported heavy fire throughout the first floor of the home. The fire had also extended into the attic.
A family dog was found dead inside the home.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office found the occupant of the home at a neighbor's house. An ambulance was called to the scene to transport the occupant.
The occupant was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The occupant's injuries were not considered to be life threatening.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A total of 20 firefighters responded to the scene.
The fire was extinguished within ten minutes of the first arriving SFD unit.
