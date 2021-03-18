Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. Windy. High 43F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.