EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was injured in a Wednesday evening crash in Effingham.
Police said two trucks were stopped in traffic on Illinois 33 westbound, just east of Pembroke St. due to a previous crash and lane closure.
Police said an SUV driven by Taylor Newlin, 24, of Robinson, Illinois, failed to slow down and sideswiped one of the trucks, before crashing into the back of the other.
Newlin was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The drivers of the trucks were not injured.
Newlin was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
