DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed in an early morning house fire in Decatur, and two firefighters were injured.
Firefighters were called out around 4:30 a.m. for a fire at a house in the 400 block of N. 35th St.
One person inside the house died. The person's name has not been released. Two firefighters had minor injuries.
Firefighters said heavy flames were coming from the garage and rear of the house.
Neighbors told crews the occupant was home.
Decatur Firefighters went in through the front door and searched the home, but they were unfortunately unable to rescue the occupant.
Crews found the victim at the back of the home.
Firefighters are still on scene wetting down any smoldering material.
An investigator from the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to the scene.
A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.