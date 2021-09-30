CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person suffered serious injuries in a Thursday house fire in Champaign.
The fire occurred at 1215 Redwood Drive, which is the location of a single-family home. Crews reported heavy smoke coming from the structure.
Firefighters learned an occupant was still inside, and crews went in to rescue the person. Additional crews deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire.
One adult was treated on the scene and then transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Two adults and two children were home at the time, and all residents will be displaced at a result of fire damage.
No firefighters were injured.
Authorities believe the fire started in a bedroom. The cause is under investigation.
Champaign firefighters are reminding people to get out and stay out of a burning building. A person should never go back in a burning building under any circumstances.
If a person is missing, the emergency dispatcher should be informed when 911 is called.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.