CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating after two people were shot on the same day in Champaign.
Officers said the first happened at about 2:13 p.m. Thursday as two cars traveled eastbound on West Springfield Avenue. According to The News-Gazette, someone in one car fired gunshots into the other vehicle.
Police learned a 23-year-old man with two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds had gone home. They recovered shell casings at the intersection of West Springfield Avenue and Country Fair Drive.
A nearby business and third, uninvolved vehicle were struck by gunfire, officers said, and there were no other injuries.
Police then found a 17-year-old teen at 4:46 p.m. with a serious gunshot wound outside of a home located in the 2500 block of West John Street. They said an unknown person came up to the victim, shot him in the street and left in a vehicle.
No information is known Friday about this person's condition.
It's unclear if there is a connection between these crimes. Police have not made any arrests.
Anyone who might have any information on either shooting is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously by phone at (217)373-8477, online through this link, or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.