CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Champaign police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting.
Officers said the shooting happened Monday afternoon along Nelson Court. Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said the department had reports of a gunshot victim at a hospital.
The victim's condition is unknown.
WAND-TV is working to learn more and will update this devloping story as details are released.
