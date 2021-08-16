CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person was shot Monday night in Champaign, police said.
Officers confirmed one victim is in the hospital after the shooting. Their condition is unknown.
Police could be seen in the Bristol Place neighborhood off Market Street. A K-9 officer was on the scene after 9 p.m.
WAND News will add more details to this story as they become available.
