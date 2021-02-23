DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was wounded in a Decatur shooting, police said.
The shooting happened in the area of Pershing Road and Jasper Street. Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said one car was shooting at another, but it's unclear if the other car returned fire.
This situation started at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Pershing Road, then moved east on Pershing before a crash happened on Jasper Street.
The status of the victim is unknown, but authorities said the victim's wound doesn't seem to be life-threatening.
Authorities are searching for a suspect's car, according to Getz.
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, part of Jasper Street was closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.