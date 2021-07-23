DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was shot Friday night in Decatur, police confirmed.
Officers said they were called at 10:43 p.m. to the 800 block of E. Rogers Ave.
A WAND News crew observed an ambulance on the scene as well as crime tape placed in the area.
Details about the condition of the victim and what led to the shooting are unclear late Friday.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
