SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person was shot Tuesday evening in Springfield, per police.
Officers said the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. along Bluebird Court. An exact address was not available when WAND News spoke with law enforcement.
Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
