SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person was shot Friday in Springfield, per police.
Authorities told WAND News the shooting happened in the area of 11th and Pine streets. It was in a situation involving two vehicles.
One person was hit by gunfire. Their wounds are not life-threatening.
WAND News will update this developing story as details become available.
