SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A person was shot in the leg in a Thursday Springfield shooting, police said.
Authorities said it happened 2300 block of East Laurel St. A female victim was shot in the leg.
She went to HSHS St. John's Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.