DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was shot late Wednesday in Decatur, police said.
Police had limited information Wednesday night about this shooting. Details are not yet available about what led to the shooting, the severity of the victim's wounds or their age.
WAND News will continue to follow this developing story and report details as they are released.
