DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -A person was shot near Millikin University, according to a Millikin University email alert. .
According to the email that was sent to students, at 3:50 a.m. on Saturday police responded to the intersection of W. Wood Street and N. Oakland Ave. to a report of shots fired.
There was a large gathering of people outside a business. According to the university, officers located a person who was shot.
Officers on scene rendered aid and EMS took the victim to the hospital.
According to the university, none of the identified involved parties have any known connection to Millikin University.
"It is believed this incident is isolated to the parties involved and poses no ongoing threat to campus safety," the email read.
WAND News saw crime scene tape up around businesses near the intersection of W. Wood Street and N. Oakland Avenue.
Neighbors told WAND News that they heard gunshots around 4 a.m.
This is a developing story and WAND News will update it as more information is provided.
