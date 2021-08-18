SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A stabbing victim came to a Springfield hospital Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed.
Authorities said the victim came to the HSHS St. John's Hospital emergency room. Their wound, which was to the body, is considered non-life-threatening.
Officers believe the victim and suspect knew each other. There have been no arrests made as of Wednesday evening.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.