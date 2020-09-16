SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was stabbed Wednesday night in Springfield, police said.
Authorities said the stabbing happened in the 1700 block of MacArthur Boulevard. They were called to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It's unclear at this time what led to the stabbing.
The victim's injury is not life-threatening. Police said he is not being cooperative.
Officers were still on the scene at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as details become available.
