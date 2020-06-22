DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating a stabbing, officers confirmed.
A suspect stabbed the victim in the arm and left a 2-3 inch wound, officers said. The wound was not life-threatening.
Police declined to disclose where the stabbing happened. A private vehicle took the victim to a local hospital.
No information is available at this time to describe the suspect.
WAND-TV is working to learn more and will update this developing story as details are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.