AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) One person is dead after being struck by a train in Auburn Friday night.
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon said it happened at the railroad crossing located at Illinois State Route 104 & Kennedy Street.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:38pm. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday and the identification is being held at this time.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Auburn Police Department.
