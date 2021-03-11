MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person has serious injuries and several others were hurt in a Thursday crash in Macon County.
Troopers said the crash happened at about 11:59 a.m. Thursday along Route 121 at McDonald Road. They said a vehicle moving northbound on Route 121 in this area drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a vehicle head-on "for an unknown reason."
The driver of the first vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. All three people in the vehicle that was hit went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
