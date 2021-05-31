DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a Decatur crash.
The crash occurred before 6 p.m. Monday in the area of 20th Street and Wood Street. Police said a northbound 78-year-old woman on 20th Street hit a car driven by a 52-year-old man who was moving west on Wood.
Both victims had minor injuries and went to Decatur Memorial Hospital.
A red car the scene had heavy damage to its front, while a pickup truck was also damaged.
Police said the woman was cited for disobeying a stop sign.
