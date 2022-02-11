VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Traffic was backed up for about an hour as troopers responded to an Interstate 74 crash in Vermilion County.
State police said this crash happened at about 1:16 p.m. Friday on I-74 eastbound near mile post 206. Their report said this was a two-unit motor vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.
One person went to a hospital with injuries.
I-74 eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation and traffic was rerouted onto exit 206. The left lane reopened at about 2:20 p.m. Friday.
Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the area.
