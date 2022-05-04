CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for two people who they said fired gunshots in Champaign, leaving one person wounded.
According to police, law enforcement was dispatched at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of N. McKinley Ave. for a shots fired report. They found a scene spanning two blocks at McKinley and Beardsley, in which at least one vehicle was hit by gunfire and multiple shell casings were found.
Preliminary investigation results found two people were on foot on McKinley when they fired on a sedan, which was moving westbound on Beardsley. The sedan driver left the vehicle before he was picked up by another sedan and left the scene.
Shortly after, police said a male subject arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his torso.
Any resident or business in the nearby area who has exterior surveillance camera systems should contact police. Officers believe video footage can help with their investigation.
No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
Champaign police said anyone with information should contact law enforcement by calling (217)351-4545. There can be arrangements made for information to be privately shared. Those who want to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477, visit this website or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
