DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 27-year-old man was wounded in a Tuesday night Danville shooting, police said.
The victim told officers he was walking in the 900 block of Wakely Drive when a silver vehicle drove past and someone shot at him from the inside of it. The vehicle then left in an unknown direction.
Officers responded to the scene at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities said the man went to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. He was shot in the leg and arm.
The only suspect description police had available was that the shooter is a black male. They said no other description details are available Wednesday.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Danville police at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at (217)446-TIPS.