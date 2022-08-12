DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was wounded in an overnight shooting, according to police.
Decatur Police said just before 11 p.m. Thursday night they responded to an area near W. Wood and S. Haworth Street to a report of a shooting.
Police told WAND News, a person was shot and their injuries are considered non life-threatening.
This is still a developing story and details will be updated as they are provided.
