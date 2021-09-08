RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a woman is in the hospital after she was shot Wednesday in Rantoul.
Police said they started receiving reports at 11 a.m. Wednesday of shots fired. They found a shooting scene in the 800 block of Golf Course Road and collected evidence.
A 22-year-old woman was transported from Carle Clinic by ambulance to a hospital. Her wounds are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Investigators and police officers are still following up with people concerning this situation. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Rantoul police at (217)892-2103. Arrangements can be made to have information shared privately.
Those who want to stay anonymous can reach Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this link or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
