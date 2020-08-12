SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person was shot Wednesday in Springfield, authorities said.
Police told WAND-TV a Wednesday afternoon shooting left a person with a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening. Specific details about what led to this shooting were not available when the station talked with law enforcement.
Location information is also not yet available.
This developing story will be updated when WAND-TV learns more.
