SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 10,526 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 148 additional deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Adams County: 1 male 90s
- Boone County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Christian County: 1 male 90s
- Coles County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 3 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 5 females 90s
- Crawford County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Douglas County: 1 female 70s
- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- Edwards County: 1 female 90s
- Effingham County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Fayette County: 1 male 70s
- Ford County: 1 male 80s
- Franklin County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Fulton County: 1 male 80s
- Greene County: 2 females 80s
- Grundy County: 1 male 70s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 70s
- Johnson County: 1 female 60s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 70s
- Knox County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 4 males 80s
- LaSalle County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Logan County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
- Madison County: 1 female 70s
- Mason County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Massac County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
- Perry County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Randolph County: 2 females 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 100+
- Shelby County: 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 90s
- Warren County: 1 male 80s
- Washington County: 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 40s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s
- Winnebago County: 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 770,088 cases, including 12,974 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 112,634 specimens for a total 10,918,998. As of last night, 5,453 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,153 patients were in the ICU and 703 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 27 – December 3, 2020 is 10.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 27 – December 3, 2020 is 12.1%.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
