Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 61F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.