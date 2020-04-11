DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - 10 Fair Havens Senior Living residents and 5 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Macon County Health Department.
Lakeitha White told WAND-TV on Monday her 84-year-old grandfather has COVID-19. He is a resident of Fair Havens Senior Living.
According to her, the grandfather went to a hospital on Friday April 3, then on Saturday tested positive for pneumonia. His COVID-19 diagnosis came Sunday, and he's now in stable condition at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Fair Havens did not make any comment about this specific case in its statement, but administrator Mark Matthews said the facility is working closely with the county and state health departments, federal government agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said the health and safety of residents is the top priority of Fair Havens.
He went on to say Fair Havens has suspended all communal dining, activities and therapies. Social distancing measures have started and staff have masks on throughout their shifts.
He said staff monitors residents every four hours for any changes. Leaders designate staff to the same, consistent areas of the building each day.
"We wish to express our thanks to our hard-working staff who care deeply about our residents and are committed to providing care," Matthews said. "We ask that the community remember our staff as we continue to work every day to provide quality care for the residents of Fair Havens Senior Living."