SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- 10 individuals have been displaced after a structure fire in Springfield.
According to officials, the Springfield Fire Department was dispatched for a report of fire showing from a back bedroom at 1022 N 4th St. When crews arrived on the scene they found fire showing from a 1 1/2 story wood frame residential structure.
Attack crews encountered fire from the 1st floor windows on 3 sides of the building, meanwhile the house to the left was incurring damage from the radiant heat.
Firefighters were positioned for an aerial attack if necessary, and began a primary search for possible occupants.
Upon arrival the fire department was told no one was inside, but confirmed that after conducting a search of the structure.
Crews then pulled a second line to the rear of the building to begin a fire attack there and made entry from that side while others made the RIT team and laddered the front and rear side second floor windows.
Authorites say both the gas and electric were disconnected in addition to the CWLP cutting the electric wire at the pole due to some fire damage around the wire leading into the house so we could perform further overhaul there.
Fire investigators were requested to respond to the scene.
The Fire Department spoke to the adult occupant who stated she was not home when the fire started. She advised they would need Red Cross for assistance for 2 adults and 8 children, ages 2 to 16.
No injuries to either civilians or firefighters were reported as a result of the fire.
This is a developing story and WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
