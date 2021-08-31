(WAND) - A total of 10 central Illinois school districts were offering SHIELD Illinois testing for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
SHIELD officials confirmed following local districts are participating in the program, which offers a saliva-based test for the virus:
- Ball Chatham CUSD 5
- Champaign CUSD 4
- Hoopeston Area CUSD 11
- Illini Central CUSD 189
- New Berlin CUSD 16
- Riverton CUSD 14
- Rochester CUSD 3A
- Springfield SD 186
- Taylorville CUSD 3
- Waverly CUSD 6
The SHIELD testing program allows students who come into contact with a positive COVID-19 case to stay in school with the Test to Stay protocol, should they test negative and not have any symptoms on days one, three, five and seven after exposure. Click here for more information from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Schools using SHIELD can test students who show symptoms in order to try and minimize the spread of COVID-19. Testing is funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health through money from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan and is free of charge to Illinois schools.
IDPH officials said SHIELD can also offer BinaxNOW rapid antigen testing, along with its weekly saliva testing program.
Schools interested in establishing a P-12 SHIELD testing program are asked to contact Beth Heller, senior director of external affairs for SHIELD Illinois, by emailing bheller@uillinois.edu.
Decatur Public Schools has said it will not use SHIELD Illinois testing and is looking at other testing options.
