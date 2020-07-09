SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 10-month-old baby boy has tested positive for COVID-19 in Shelby County.
He marks the 20th positive case in the county.
The Shelby County Health Department said he is a close relative to the 19th positive case.
>>Central Illinois counties reporting cases of COVID-19
He currently has only mild symptoms.
Privacy restrictions prohibit any more details about the child from being released or made public.
