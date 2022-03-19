DECATUR, Ill (WAND) A 10-year-old and her family heard the words they never wanted to hear: Your cancer is back.
"She doesn't understand why her why she has to go through it again. She has a lot of 10 year old feelings of upsetness and anger," said the mother of that 10-year-old, Andrea Dunker. Her daughter Olivia likes to hang out with lots of friends and family, but all she can do right now is be at the hospital with her mom, which has been an adjustment for the whole family. She has a tumor on her face and she's now having to go through a surgery to get rid of it.
It's an eight to 12 hour surgery...They take a part of her fibula...and they make her jaw bone out of it," Dunker said. That's because they'll be removing anything touching that tumor and will have to reconstruct.
"It's all the whole bottom right side of her mouth is going to be taken out," Dunker said.And recovery is not going to be easy with physical therapy, Chemotherapy, and more.
"They have to retrain her mouth like to open and close and to understand that there's no there's nothing there. So she has to learn how to eat on the other side," Dunker said. But they say thankfully the central Illinois community has stepped up for their family in a big way.
"Everybody has messaged with either just prayers or any way that they can help and it's not just they want to help like Olivia, it's 'what can we do for your other two kids?'," Dunker said.
Her major surgery is on March 25th. To follow Olivia's journey, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.