(WAND) - A 10-year old girl is in the hospital after first responders pulled her out of water.
The Moultrie County Sheriff's Office responded to Sullivan Beach at 3:49 p.m. Saturday for reports of a missing girl.
Crews found the girl in the water and transported her to Sara Bush Hospital via ambulance. We don't know her condition at this time.
The Moutlrie County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Moultire County Dive Team, Sullivan Police Department, Sullivan Fire and Ambulance and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers.
