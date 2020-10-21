CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new law in Illinois set to take effect in January of 2022 will require homes to have 10-year sealed battery smoke detectors.
There were 91 residential fire deaths in 2019 just in Illinois, and the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance said 70% of those deaths were in homes that did not have a working smoke detector.
“In other words, 70 percent of those deaths could have been prevented if the victim had woken up in time and had a chance to get out of the house," said Margaret Vaughn of IFSA.
The reason so many homes have unusable fire alarms is because many people take out batteries to use in other electronics. Also, people don’t notice when their detectors are expired, whether or not they are replacing the batteries regularly.
The fire alliance also emphasized the cost effectiveness of this type of detector.
“These new 10-year sealed battery alarms ... it’s $15-$20 upfront and you never have to worry about those batteries or those battery costs again”, said Phil Zaleski, executive director of the IFSA. Besides the cost effectiveness, it also has a hush button feature that will further alleviate the urge to remove the battery.
“You simply push the button, it’ll deactivate the device for 15 minutes, and after the 15 minute the alarm will reactivate itself," Zaleski said. He said this will help in a situation of cooking in the kitchen.
Illinois-based First Alert donated fire safety packs Wednesday to the Charleston Fire Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.