INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) - About 100 animals died in a fire at an Indianapolis pet center Monday night.
The fire broke out at Uncle Bills Pet Center around 9 p.m.
About 40 dogs, 25 parakeets, rabbits and other assorted animals died in the fire.
Multiple reptiles, fish, a guinea pig and an office cat survived.
The live animals were removed and are being taken for evaluation by an Uncle Bills veterinarian.
It is unclear how long the fire had been burning prior to the alarm going off, but the building was filled with thick black smoke when crews arrived.
The animals were still in their cages and succumbed to the deadly gases produced by the smoke.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters had initial difficulties accessing the fire, which stayed contained to the roof area of the Mr. Bills Pet Center, at the back of the store.
