Harristown, Ill (WAND) – A classic 100 year old passenger rail car is moving from Harristown near Decatur to a new location in Bloomington on historic Route-66.
The old Illinois Terminal (IT) car has been parked for years outside of the former IT depot in Harristown along a rail line operated by Norfolk Southern. The depot is now owned by David Lee Allen and his wife and has been renovated into their home.
“We had dreams of doing something with it at the beginning,” Allen told WAND News. “But now after four years we realize it’s better to let it go somewhere else.”
Allen is giving it away for free to David Parker of Bloomington. Parker had to cut the car in half in order to move it by truck. Monday morning the first section was being moved into position to be loaded onto a semi.
Parker says he will reassemble it on his Route-66 property. He will have to do extensive renovations since the car is in serious disrepair. He says it was built in 1911 and carried troops in World War two. The car has the words “Sleeping Car” stamped on the side. He plans to turn the car into a café.
