ILLINOIS (WAND) - Two of the latest vaccine lottery $100,000 prize winners are from Macon County and Springfield, Illinois leaders announced.
Three total winners of $100,000 prizes in the "All In for the Win" lottery were announced Monday. The third is from Schaumburg.
Illinoisans from those cities and counties should have their phones on and check emails regularly to see if they won. IDPH will call winners from (312)814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.
More to come.
