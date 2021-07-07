PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A 102-year-old Paris woman earned her high school diploma.
Gladys Wright, 102, was slated to graduate in 1936, however, she became very ill and had to drop out. She was always determined to get her diploma no matter what it took.
Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson of the Paris Union School District said the district tracked down her school records from her consolidated school district and were able to admit Gladys into the adult education program.
Gladys finished her coursework back in mid-June. On Wednesday, surrounded by family, friends and Paris Union School District staff, Gladys turned her tassel on her cap and celebrated her big achievement.
Born in August of 1918, during the Spanish Flu, Gladys grew up in a three-room farmhouse in Clay County, Ind. Her father was a former Terre Haute street car conductor.
Gladys' grandfather was a Civil War veteran and her grandmother lived to be 99 year's old.
She suffered from malaria as a child and would have to travel to Terre Haute on the train for treatments. She didn't ride in an automobile until she was 8 years old and didn't earn her driver's license until she was in her early 40s.
Gladys married Glen Wright in May 1945 after he returned from WWII. They lived out their entire marriage with their daughter Sandy in the same house in Jasonville, Ind.
However, in 2011, she left her home in Indiana and moved to Paris to be with her daughter and grandchildren.
Gladys mentioned to her family in recent years she regretted not completing high school and getting her diploma. Her family learned of the Paris District 95 Adult Education Program and had to reach out to see if this could be an option for her.
Dr. Larson said they contacted the staff at Shakamak High School in Jasonville, Ind., which located her records from 84 years prior.
Gladys wanted everyone to know she earned this diploma, it wasn't an honorary diploma because of her age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.