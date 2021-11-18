MACON, Ill. (WAND) - 102-year-old Glen Ray Brady is celebrating his birthday and serving our country in Macon.
Although Brady, a Latham native, has lived a long 102 years, that's not the coolest thing abut him. He served in World War II. "80 years ago," Brady says, "on my 22nd birthday, I went into the army."
Brady was a Medic in the war, saying, "When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, I was sent to Texas outside Abilene and took my 6 weeks of medical training." Brady was then stations in a medical unit, but not just any unit. "The 21st general hospital, the most decorated in World War II in Africa, Italy, and France."
Brady helped to take care of over 22,000 German and Italian prisoners in Norther Africa. He says they fed the prisoners the same food Brady and his fellow medics ate as well. Brady also says, sometimes, he would buy cigarette cartons for 50 cents each and bring them back to his men.
Throughout the war, Brady risked his life everyday. "We first went to England so there, we had bombings about every night, and in Italy, we had bombings during the day time." He tells WAND News.
It's these stories that Brady could go on for days about, and if you ever have the pleasure of meeting him, you can count on hearing as much as he can tell. Today, Brady looks back on his life saying he as lived a full and healthy life. "I didn't smoke and drink and maybe that has helped me. I'm 1 of 12 and I'm number 7 and I've outlived all my brothers and sisters."
Brady says he is thankful for the life he has lived, the people he has met, and the country he has served. He says, "I'm just very thankful to have gone through the war without being injured or suffering." Brady is hoping to celebrate his 103rd birthday next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.