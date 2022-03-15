DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A $10,000 donation will be made to Richland Community College Tuesday in support of veteran scholarships.
The check will be presented at 5:15 p.m. by the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, the Decatur Building & Construction Trades Council, Operating Engineers Local 965, and Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 137. The funds will provide scholarships for veterans and family members at RCC.
The presentation will take place at the North Wing Board Room on the RCC campus.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
