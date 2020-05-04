SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Another resident of The Villas Senior Care Community has died of coronavirus, according to a press release.
The death is a female resident who was in her 100s. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24. She was under the care of HSHS St. John's Hospital at the time of her death.
Currently eight residents with COVID-19 are at St. John's and four are at Memorial Medical Center.
In total the care community has 95 confirmed cases with 10 deaths. Of the cases 55 are residents and 40 are staff members.
