SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Eleven healthcare workers from around the state have been selected as this year's Grand Marshals for the Illinois State Fair 2021 Twilight Parade.
This year's Twilight Parade route will turn east on Illinois Avenue and will end past the fire station at Gate 3.
Admission to the fairgrounds is $5.00 for adults, $3.00 for seniors (60 and older), and kids 12 and under are free on Preview Day (Thursday).
"Since early last year, our brave healthcare heroes have kept Illinois communities safe as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the lives of residents in every corner of the state," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Their ceaseless dedication to providing the best possible care for their neighbors saved lives. I look forward to honoring their sacrifices during this year's Twilight Parade, and I urge all Illinois residents to show their appreciation by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine."
"We are proud to have our frontline healthcare workers, and spiritual leaders take center stage to kick off the 2021 Illinois State Fair," said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. "It is their hard work and dedication that have seen us through this past year and a half and now allows us to welcome folks back to the Illinois State Fair."
The Grand Marshals represent all regions of the state and are as follows:
Carson Andrew, PA- Oregon, IL
Stephanie Soliz BSN, RN- Hampton, IL
Pastor T. Ray McJunkins- Springfield, IL
Latisha Stennis, A BH NP- East St. Louis, IL
Woody Thorne- Makanda, IL
Dr. Brent Reifsteck- Tolono, IL
Dr. Dan Garganera- Lockport, IL
Dr. Daryl Wilson- Naperville, IL
Gaudalupe Rodriguez- Park City, IL
Dr. Lisa Green- Chicago, IL
Dr. Mahesh Patel- Evanston, IL
All carnival rides, including those in Adventure Village, will be open by Noon, and all rides will be $2.
Participants and attendees of the Twilight Parade are encouraged to wear masks.
