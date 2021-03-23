(WAND)- The Community Foundation of Macon County is granting 11 Macon County Legacy member organizations a total of more than $12,000 in Microgrants.
The grant money will go towards training and professional development programs for staff and board members within a specific group of nonprofits.
The total amount of grants awarded is the most awarded since the Foundation's Microgrants program was founded in 2010.
This year's recipients include:
The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur ($1,128)
The Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council ($900)
Decatur Day Care Center ($240)
Decatur Family YMCA ($1,200)
The Good Samaritan Inn ($1,200)
Heritage Behavioral Health Center ($1,500)
Macon County CASA ($1,480)
Macon Resources Inc. ($1,500)
Prairie Flower Montessori School ($1,200)
Project Read Plus ($320)
The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County ($1,500)
"The application process was extremely competitive this year," said CFMC Director of Strategic Grantmaking Tony Holly. "Our review committee was given the difficult task of selecting from a group of outstanding and worthy organizations who all seek to improve their capabilities in serving our community."
Decatur Family YMCA CEO Dominic Santomassimo noted the negative impact COVID-19 has had on monthly membership dues, including an increase in requests for need-based sliding fee scales.
He plans to use their grant to help improve the organization's fundraising efforts.
"This grant will give us the opportunity to learn to be better at sharing our stories about our youth development and health programs and how they strengthen the community," said Santomassimo, who will use the funding to complete a course on developing annual sustainability at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.
Macon County CASA Executive Director Julia Livingston said receiving this grant coincides with her state organization's emphasis on addressing racial equity in child welfare.
"This will be an opportunity for our staff and volunteers to get further training on diversity and inclusion to prepare them for working with children of all ages, races, socioeconomic backgrounds and sexual orientations so they can advocate better," says Livingston, whose staff will attend a statewide virtual training with the grant funds.
Applications for 2022 Microgrants will open to Macon County Legacy members in February 2022.
For more information about the Microgrants program or becoming a Macon County Legacy member, call Tony Holly at 217-429-3000 or email tholly@maconcountygives.org.
