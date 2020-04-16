(WAND) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority Board of Directors has awarded $11 million to 25 local governments and non-profit organizations to help low- and very low-income homeowners make necessary home repairs.
This round of funding is projected to help at least 326 households.
“For various reasons, successful homeowners can suddenly find themselves on fixed incomes and unable to handle critical home repairs,” said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. “Everyone deserves to have peace of mind in a safe and comfortable home, and the SFR program allows local governments and their non-profit partners the opportunity to help homeowners in their community make the necessary repairs that allow them to stay in their homes.”
The SFR program provides forgivable loans of up to $45,000 per household to make necessary repairs to remove documented health and safety hazards that undermine the integrity of a home.
Eligible repairs include roofing, flooring, electrical, plumbing, siding and other code or safety issues.
A second option is available that lets homeowners address only the roof of their home if no other health or safety issues are present.
The Roof Only Option offers up to $16,500 to mitigate against further roof damage and deterioration so that the property is insurable.
Funding for the program comes from the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Grantees may also apply for additional funding in the form of a Disaster Contingency Award. This provides grantees with additional rehab assistance in the event of a state or federal disaster proclamation.
Households can apply for SFR grants by contacting one of the funded grantees that serves their community. Grantees will provide more information on the application process and household eligibility.
Grantees include the City of Decatur, Coles County Regional Planning, and others listed below.
Single Family Rehabilitation Round 3 Grantees
Applicant
Target Area
Award
BCMW Community Services
Bond, Clinton, Marion and Washington Counties
$584,000
City of Bloomington
McLean County
$444,000
City of Decatur
City of Decatur
$470,000
City of Galesburg
City of Galesburg
$470,000
City of Herrin
City of Herrin
$400,500
City of Marion
City of Marion
$330,000
City of Moline
Cities of Moline, East Moline and Silvis
$416,500
City of Mount Olive
City of Mount Olive
$472,500
City of Rockford
City of Rockford
$520,000
Coles County Regional Planning
City of Charleston
$472,500
Community Contacts Inc.
Kane County (excluding cities of Aurora, Hampshire, Huntley and Montgomery)
$470,000
Community Partners for Affordable Housing
Lake County and the City of Evanston
$482,000
Community Service Council of Northern Will County
Will County
$225,000
N.I.C.A.A.*
Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties
$648,500
North West Housing Partnership
Suburban Cook County
$460,000
NW HomeStart, Inc.
Boone and Winnebago Counties (excluding City of Rockford)
$548,500
Project NOW, Inc. Community Action Agency
Rock Island, Henry and Mercer Counties
$283,500
Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation
Rock Island, Whiteside, Carroll, Jo Daviess and Ogle Counties
$650,000
South Suburban Land Bank Development Authority*
Sauk Village
$300,000
The Neighbor Project
City and Township of Aurora in Kane County and Village of Montgomery
$360,000
Village of Olmsted
Village of Olmsted
$323,500
Village of Phoenix
Village of Phoenix
$360,000
Village of Valier
Village of Valier
$240,000
Western Egyptian EOC, Inc.
Jackson, Monroe, Perry and Randolph Counties
$465,000
Will County Center of Community Concerns
Will County
$604,000
Total
$11,000,000