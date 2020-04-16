(WAND) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority Board of Directors has awarded $11 million to 25 local governments and non-profit organizations to help low- and very low-income homeowners make necessary home repairs.

This round of funding is projected to help at least 326 households.

“For various reasons, successful homeowners can suddenly find themselves on fixed incomes and unable to handle critical home repairs,” said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. “Everyone deserves to have peace of mind in a safe and comfortable home, and the SFR program allows local governments and their non-profit partners the opportunity to help homeowners in their community make the necessary repairs that allow them to stay in their homes.”

The SFR program provides forgivable loans of up to $45,000 per household to make necessary repairs to remove documented health and safety hazards that undermine the integrity of a home.

Eligible repairs include roofing, flooring, electrical, plumbing, siding and other code or safety issues. 

A second option is available that lets homeowners address only the roof of their home if no other health or safety issues are present.

The Roof Only Option offers up to $16,500 to mitigate against further roof damage and deterioration so that the property is insurable.

Funding for the program comes from the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Grantees may also apply for additional funding in the form of a Disaster Contingency Award. This provides grantees with additional rehab assistance in the event of a state or federal disaster proclamation.

Households can apply for SFR grants by contacting one of the funded grantees that serves their community. Grantees will provide more information on the application process and household eligibility.

Grantees include the City of Decatur, Coles County Regional Planning, and others listed below.

Single Family Rehabilitation Round 3 Grantees

 

Applicant

Target Area

Award

BCMW Community Services

Bond, Clinton, Marion and Washington Counties

$584,000

City of Bloomington

McLean County

$444,000

City of Decatur

City of Decatur

$470,000

City of Galesburg

City of Galesburg

$470,000

City of Herrin

City of Herrin

$400,500

City of Marion

City of Marion

$330,000

City of Moline

Cities of Moline, East Moline and Silvis

$416,500

City of Mount Olive

City of Mount Olive

$472,500

City of Rockford

City of Rockford

$520,000

Coles County Regional Planning

City of Charleston

$472,500

Community Contacts Inc.

Kane County (excluding cities of Aurora, Hampshire, Huntley and Montgomery)

$470,000

Community Partners for Affordable Housing

Lake County and the City of Evanston

$482,000

Community Service Council of Northern Will County

Will County

$225,000

N.I.C.A.A.*

Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties

$648,500

North West Housing Partnership

Suburban Cook County

$460,000

NW HomeStart, Inc.

Boone and Winnebago Counties (excluding City of Rockford)

$548,500

Project NOW, Inc. Community Action Agency

Rock Island, Henry and Mercer Counties

$283,500

Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation

Rock Island, Whiteside, Carroll, Jo Daviess and Ogle Counties

$650,000

South Suburban Land Bank Development Authority*

Sauk Village

$300,000

The Neighbor Project

City and Township of Aurora in Kane County and Village of Montgomery

$360,000

Village of Olmsted

Village of Olmsted

$323,500

Village of Phoenix

Village of Phoenix

$360,000

Village of Valier

Village of Valier

$240,000

Western Egyptian EOC, Inc.

Jackson, Monroe, Perry and Randolph Counties

$465,000

Will County Center of Community Concerns

Will County

$604,000

Total

 

$11,000,000