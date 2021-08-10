DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur received 11 applications for the open city council seat.
WAND News obtained the list of names through a Freedom of Information request.
The following individuals submitted cover letters and resumes for the vacant seat:
- William J. Brennan
- Jessica M. Cameron
- Steven T. Christian
- Dennis R. Cooper
- Elijah England
- Robert M. Owen
- Stephen M. Payton
- Terrence “Tat” Taylor
- Derek Wallace
- Chelsea Ray Walters
- Marty Watkins
The council will meet again at the end of August to continue discussions on who they feel should fill the position.
The vacant position follows the July resignation of Councilman Rodney Walker, which was effective July 20, 2021. The vacancy must be filled within 60 days of that effective date.
Click here to see the statement Walker gave explaining his choice to step down.
