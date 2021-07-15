SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An 11-year-old child has died after being involved in a Tuesday evening ATV crash in Scott County.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the child's death Wednesday evening. Responders brought the victim to HSHS St. John's Hospital, where he died at 9:59 p.m. on the same day.
Preliminary autopsy results show he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office is investigating.
